UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Genomic Health Inc
* Genomic health announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $82.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 11 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genomic health inc- for full year ending december 31, 2017 sees total product revenue of between $355 to $370 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $363.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genomic health - in 2017 at mid-point of revenue guidance, we expect to deliver 11 percent revenue growth and positive net income for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
