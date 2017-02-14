Feb 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Qtrly net revenues for continuing cec increased 3.0% year-over-year to $949 million.

* Qtrly diluted loss per share $3.68

* Caesars entertainment reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Says intend to deliver additional cash flow and margin improvements while completing ceoc's restructuring this year