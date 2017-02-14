UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Qtrly net revenues for continuing cec increased 3.0% year-over-year to $949 million.
* Qtrly diluted loss per share $3.68
* Caesars entertainment reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Says intend to deliver additional cash flow and margin improvements while completing ceoc's restructuring this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high