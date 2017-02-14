UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena corporation plc - expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million
* Prothena reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, and provides financial guidance and research and development update
* Q4 loss per share $1.41
* Q4 revenue $200,000
* Q4 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prothena corporation plc - estimated net loss of $177 to $191 million for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high