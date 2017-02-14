Feb 15 LendingClub Corp :

* LendingClub reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $129.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.9 million

* LendingClub corp says loan originations in q4 of 2016 were $1.99 billion, up 1 pct compared to $1.97 billion we reported in Q3 of 2016

* Sees 2017 total net revenue in range of $565 million to $595 million

* LendingClub sees Q1 total net revenue in range of $117 million to $122 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $40 million to $55 million

* Sees 2017 net loss in range of $84 million to $69 million.

* Fy2017 revenue view $596.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of loss $10 million to loss of $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: