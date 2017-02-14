UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 World Fuel Services Corp :
* World Fuel Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.90
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high