Feb 14 DataWind Inc

* DataWind reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* DataWind Inc - Revenue for fiscal Q3 of 2017 totaled $6.9 million compared to $15.5 million in same year-ago quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.11, revenue view C$18.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S