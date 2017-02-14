REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 14 On Assignment Inc
* On assignment reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $620.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $614.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a same "billable day" basis, qtrly revenues were up 9.8 percent year-over-year
* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 revenues of $614.0 million to $624.0 million
* Sees Q1 earnings per diluted share of $0.41 to $0.44
* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 gross margin of 31.4 percent to 31.6 percent
* Sees Q1 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.56 to $0.60
* On Assignment Inc-Sees Q1 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.41 to $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $620.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million to $65.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
