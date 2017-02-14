Feb 15 Aurico Metals Inc. :

* Aurico Metals reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results and provides 2017 outlook

* Aurico Metals Inc. - during Q4 2016, recognized royalty revenue of $2.2 million, an increase of $0.7 million (or 47 pct) from Q4 2015

* Sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) 8 million to 8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: