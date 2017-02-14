UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 15 North American Energy Partners Inc :
* North American Energy Partners Inc. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue c$62.2 million versus c$65 million
* Quarterly loss per share c$0.02
* North American Energy Partners Inc - amended previously-announced normal course issuer bid through facilities of toronto stock exchange
* North American Energy - received conditional approval from tsx to increase number of shares available for repurchase under ncib by 1.66 million shares
* North American Energy Partners - on jan 25, co awarded an overburden removal contract which is expected to generate over $45 million in revenues for co in fy 2017
* North American Energy Partners Inc - "in response to downturn, most of company's oil sands mining customers elected to increase their production" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
