UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 15 Reunion Gold Corp :
* Reunion Gold announces private placement
* Reunion Gold Corp - undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 7.1 million common shares of company at a price of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high