UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 15 Friedman Industries Inc :
* Friedman Industries, incorporated announces third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 sales $15.99 million
* Friedman Industries Inc qtrly net sales $16 million versus $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high