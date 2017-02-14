Feb 14 Luxoft Holding Inc

* Luxoft holding, inc reports results for three and nine months ended december 31, 2016

* Luxoft holding inc - qtrly us gaap revenue on reported basis amounted to $206.9 million, an increase of 20.3% year over year

* Luxoft holding inc - qtrly diluted eps on a non-gaap basis was $0.82

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share on a us gaap basis was $0.55

* Luxoft holding inc - revenue is expected to be at least $781 million for financial year ending march 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $207.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $802.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Luxoft holding inc - diluted eps guidance on a gaap basis is expected to be at least $1.65 for financial year ending march 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Luxoft holding inc - diluted eps on a non-gaap basis is expected to be at least $2.85 for financial year ending march 31, 2017