Feb 15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc
:
* Tanger reports year-end results for 2016
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same
center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated
portfolio
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - qtrly adjusted funds
from operations per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - company expects 2017
same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated
portfolio
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct
and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc- estimated diluted FFO
per share $2.41 -$2.47 for 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
