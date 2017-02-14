UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 14 Vigil Health Solutions Inc
* Vigil reports record earnings and revenue in third quarter
* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent to c$1.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.015
* Qtrly sales bookings grew 4% to $1.54 million from $1.47 million in three months ended december 31, 2015
* At dec 31, 2016 co had a backlog of about $2.77 million, a 26% decrease compared to about $3.77 million at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
