UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Ok2 Minerals Ltd
* Ok2 minerals announces private placement
* Ok2 minerals ltd - private placement offering for sale of up to 12 million units at issue price of $0.125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high