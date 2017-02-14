UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Niko Resources Ltd :
* Niko reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly sales volumes 84 MMCFE/D versus 102 MMCFE/D
* Niko Resources Ltd- there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about ability of company to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high