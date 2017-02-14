BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 15 Ceres Global AG Corp :
* Ceres Global AG reports financial results for q2 fy2017
* Ceres Global AG Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $131.8 million versus $61.4 million
* "we are well on our way to reach our target of more than 100 million total bushels handled for the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
