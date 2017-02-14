Feb 15 MAM Software Group Inc :

* MAM Software reports fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $7.4 million

* Reaffirm our fiscal 2017 full year guidance

* MAM Software Group Inc says reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $4.1 million to $4.6 million