Feb 14 Fortress Investment Group Llc :
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for
$3.3 billion
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - each fortress class a
shareholder will receive $8.08 per share
* Fortress principals to continue to lead business
independently
* Fortress Investment Group LLC says under terms of
agreement, softbank can bring in partners for a portion of
investment
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - fortress plans to maintain
its current base dividend of $0.09 per share for Q4 of 2016
* Fortress Investment Group - Nizar Al-Bassam,Dalinc
Ariburnu of F.A.B. Partners, will continue to advise Softbank
with respect to Fortress
* Fortress Investment-Fortress principals to vote shares
representing aggregate of 34.99pct of Fortress voting shares
held by them in favor of deal
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - Pete Briger, Wes Edens and
Randy Nardone have agreed to continue to lead Fortress
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - Fortress will operate
within Softbank as an independent business headquartered in New
York
* Fortress Investment Group - Pete Briger, Wes Edens, Randy
Nardone committed to invest 50pct of after-tax proceeds from
deal in Fortress-managed funds
* Fortress Investment Group - deal unanimously approved by a
special committee of independent directors of co's board and
co's full board
* Fortress Investment - each Fortress class a shareholder
may get up to 2 regular quarterly dividends prior to closing,
each not exceeding $0.09/class a share
