Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Hilton reports fourth quarter and full year results;
achieves record pipeline and net unit growth for the year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 loss per share $1.17
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.29 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings sees FY 2017 system-wide REVPAR
is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on
comparable and currency neutral basis
* Hilton worldwide holdings inc- adjusted EBITDA is
projected to be between $1,835 million and $1,885 million for
2017
* Hilton worldwide holdings -capital expenditures, excluding
amounts reimbursed by hotel owners, are projected to be between
$150 million and $200 million in 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings -for Q1 system-wide REVPAR is
expected to increase between 1.0 percent, 3.0 percent on a
comparable and currency neutral basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
