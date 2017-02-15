Feb 15 Bunge Ltd -
* Continue to expect strong earnings growth in 2017
* Bunge reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.83
* Will also continue to drive our performance improvement
programs, expecting $100 million of incremental benefits in 2017
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share from continuing
operations $1.70
* We enter 2017 with confidence and expect strong growth in
earnings
* "After disappointing crops in South America last year,
region is on track to produce record harvests this season"
* "Global soybean processing margins, which were under
pressure during most of 2016, are improving"
* Full-year 2017 outlook remains largely consistent with
assumptions that provided at december investor day
* Quarterly agribusiness results decreased from last year,
primarily due to lower results in soy processing operations
* Says expects capital expenditures of $750 to $800 million
for 2017
* Q4 net sales $12,059 million versus $11,105 million
