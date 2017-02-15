Feb 15 Northern Empire Resources Corp -
* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from
Imperial Metals
* Entered into LOI with Sterling Gold Mining Corp, unit of
Imperial Metals Corp to acquire 100% interest in Sterling
property
* Purchase price for assets will consist of us$10 million
cash
* Purchase price for assets will also consist of 5 million
shares of Northern Empire
* In relation to proposed transaction, company will be
arranging a bridge financing of convertible debentures
