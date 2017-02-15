Feb 15 Northern Empire Resources Corp -

* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals

* Entered into LOI with Sterling Gold Mining Corp, unit of Imperial Metals Corp to acquire 100% interest in Sterling property

* Purchase price for assets will consist of us$10 million cash

* Purchase price for assets will also consist of 5 million shares of Northern Empire

* In relation to proposed transaction, company will be arranging a bridge financing of convertible debentures