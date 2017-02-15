UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 FXCM Inc -
* FXCM reports monthly metrics
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
* Says average customer trading volume per day of $12.0 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
* An average of 488,917 client trades per day in January 2017, 15% higher than December 2016 and 18% lower than January 2016
* Says retail tradeable accounts of 106,206 as of January 31, 2017, an increase of 624, or 0.6% from December 31, 2016
* Retail active accounts of 132,008 as of January 31, 2017, a decrease of 448, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.