BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 15 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $1.53
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.90 to $6.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion
* Qtrly in constant currency, total systemwide same store revpar increased 2.7 pct compared with Q4 of 2015
* Authorized an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 from $0.50 per share
* Q4 domestic same store revpar increased 2.9 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.25, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.