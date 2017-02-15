Feb 15 Ardelyx Inc
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor
for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
* Tenapanor was well-tolerated in trial
* Ardelyx-Trial results support plans to initiate 2nd phase
3 study of tenapanor for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in esrd
patients on dialysis in mid-2017.
* Trial of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with
end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis met its primary
endpoint
