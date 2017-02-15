Feb 15 Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease

* Tenapanor was well-tolerated in trial

* Ardelyx-Trial results support plans to initiate 2nd phase 3 study of tenapanor for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in esrd patients on dialysis in mid-2017.

* Trial of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)