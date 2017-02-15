Feb 15 NGL Energy Partners Lp -

* Announces amended and extended revolving credit facility

* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion

* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion, and contains accordion feature of up to an additional $300 million

* Amended facility is secured by substantially all of partnership's assets subject to certain exclusions

* Amended and extended its revolving credit facility extending term of facility to October 2021

* Amended facility includes a similar pricing and covenant package to previous facility

* At December 31, 2016, partnership's senior secured leverage ratio was approximately 1.76 to 1.0

* Amended facility consists of a $765 million facility for acquisitions among others