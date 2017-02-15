Feb 15 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 to $1.40
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 sales $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.68 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* We expect Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 2 pct
below full year range, driven by weather, holiday timing and
other factors
* Sees net sales growth of 1 pct - 3 pct in 2017
* Fiscal 2017 cash capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $230-$250 million
* Expect to deliver full year results in line with mid-term
guidance
* For fiscal 2017 company expects total case volume growth
of 2 pct - 4 pct
* Qtrly total case volume decreased 1.9 pct, independent
restaurant volume decreased 1.0 pct
* 2017 revenue view $23.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)