Feb 15 Lithia Motors Inc

* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.00 to $8.30

* Q4 earnings per share $2.03

* Q4 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Qtrly total same store sales increased 5%

* Qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 4%

* Qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

* Project 2017 full year new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

* Sees 2017 total revenue of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion

* Project 2017 full year used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

* Has approved a dividend of $0.25 per share related to q4 2016 financial results

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.32, revenue view $9.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S