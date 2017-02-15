BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Feb 15 Lithia Motors Inc
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.00 to $8.30
* Q4 earnings per share $2.03
* Q4 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Qtrly total same store sales increased 5%
* Qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 4%
* Qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%
* Project 2017 full year new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%
* Sees 2017 total revenue of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion
* Project 2017 full year used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%
* Has approved a dividend of $0.25 per share related to q4 2016 financial results
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.32, revenue view $9.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct