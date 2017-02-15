Feb 15 Paramount Resources Ltd
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and
preliminary 2017 outlook
* Paramount resources ltd - paramount's 2017 capital program
is expected to total approximately $325 million
* Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes in 2017 are
projected to average approximately 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes are expected to
average over 30,000 boe/d in q4 of 2017
* Paramount resources - in sept 2017, karr-gold creek sales
volumes are anticipated to be impacted by planned shut-down of
third party gas processing plant
* Paramount resources ltd - annual operating costs for 2017
are anticipated to average approximately $10.00 per boe
* Paramount resources - q4 2017 operating costs are expected
to be lower than in first part of year because of ramp-up in
production volumes at karr-gold creek
