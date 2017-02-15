UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under management totaled $37.9 billion as of December 31, 2016, decreasing 17 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly distributable earnings of $0.01 per adjusted class A share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - GAAP net income attributable to class A shareholders of $0.02 per basic and diluted class a share, for Q4
* Qtrly revenue $ 281.3 million versus $342.8 million last year
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under management decreased to an estimated $33.6 billion as of February 1, 2017
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc- Board of directors of Och-Ziff declared a 2016 fourth quarter dividend of $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
