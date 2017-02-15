BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 15 Analog Devices Inc -
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $872.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.86
* Analog Devices Inc - "looking ahead to April quarter, we are planning for revenue to be in range of $870 million to $950 million"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $877.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has approved a 7% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 from $0.42 per outstanding share
* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted EPS estimated to be $0.74 to $0.86 per share
* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin to increase to between approximately 66.5 pct and approximately 67 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash