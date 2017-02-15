Feb 15 Groupon Inc :

* Groupon announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Groupon inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 million to $240 million

* Says revenue was $934.9 million in Q4 2016, compared with $917.2 million in q4 2015

* Says gross billings were $1.70 billion in Q4 2016, down slightly from $1.71 billion

* Q4 revenue view $912.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to be in range of $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion