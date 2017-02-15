Feb 16 Netapp Inc :
* Netapp reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.515 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $1.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: