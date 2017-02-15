Feb 15 Omnicell Inc

* Omnicell reports results for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016

* Omnicell Inc says total bookings for year ended December 31, 2016 were $541 million compared to total bookings for year ended December 31, 2015 of $392 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million

* Omnicell Inc sees in 2017 reduction of workforce by approximately 100 positions, and closure of company's Tennessee office

* Omnicell Inc sees for Q1 of 2017 Omnicell expects Q1 of 2017 non-GAAP earnings to be between $0.00 and $0.04 per share.

* Omnicell Inc says for year 2017, Omnicell expects product bookings to be between $570 million and $590 million

* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017 expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $740 million and $760 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017 expects non-GAAP revenue to be between $740 million and $760 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S