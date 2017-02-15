Feb 15 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016
results and provides 2017 guidance
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP qtrly total revenues $160.7
million versus $150.4 million
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - expects adjusted EBITDA of
$620 - $680 million for year ending December 31, 2017
* Q4 revenue view $154.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says additionally, TEP
expects distribution growth of about 20 percent for 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners -for 2017, TEGP expects cash
distributions to Class A shareholders to grow by more than 30
percent, potentially in excess of 40 percent
