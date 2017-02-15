Feb 15 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP qtrly total revenues $160.7 million versus $150.4 million

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - expects adjusted EBITDA of $620 - $680 million for year ending December 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue view $154.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says additionally, TEP expects distribution growth of about 20 percent for 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners -for 2017, TEGP expects cash distributions to Class A shareholders to grow by more than 30 percent, potentially in excess of 40 percent