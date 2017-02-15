Feb 15 Dennys Corp

* Denny's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 0.5 pct

* Sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0 pct and 2 pct

* Sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million

* Sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5 pct and 18 pct and franchise restaurant margin between 71 pct and 71.5 pct

* Sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow between $58 million and $60 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $101 million and $103 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $528.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S