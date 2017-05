Feb 15 James River Group Holdings Ltd

* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* James River Group Holdings -to achieve a 12.0 pct or better operating return on average tangible equity and a combined ratio of between 92 pct and 95 pct for 2017