Feb 15 SunPower Corp
* SunPower reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* SunPower corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share
$0.64
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $315 million to $365 million
* SunPower corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $1.99
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,024.9 million versus $374.4 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,097.3 million versus $1,363.9
million
* SunPower Corp sees FY revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3
billion on a GAAP basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a
non-GAAP basis
* SunPower Corp - expects to record GAAP restructuring
charges totaling $50 million to $100 million in fiscal year 2017
* SunPower Corp - expects to generate positive operating
cash flow through end of fiscal year 2017 and exit year with
approximately $300 million in cash
* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP revenue of $315
million to $365 million
* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP net loss of $175
million to $150 million
* SunPower Corp sees on a non-GAAP basis, company expects Q1
revenue of $370 million to $420 million, gross margin of 0
percent to 2 percent
* SunPower Corp sees Q1 non GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $45
million to $20 million and megawatts deployed in range of 150 mw
to 180 mw
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $459.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $2.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
