Feb 15 SunPower Corp

* SunPower reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* SunPower corp qtrly non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.64

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $315 million to $365 million

* SunPower corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $1.99

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,024.9 million versus $374.4 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,097.3 million versus $1,363.9 million

* SunPower Corp sees FY revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion on a GAAP basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a non-GAAP basis

* SunPower Corp - expects to record GAAP restructuring charges totaling $50 million to $100 million in fiscal year 2017

* SunPower Corp - expects to generate positive operating cash flow through end of fiscal year 2017 and exit year with approximately $300 million in cash

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP revenue of $315 million to $365 million

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 fiscal 2017 GAAP net loss of $175 million to $150 million

* SunPower Corp sees on a non-GAAP basis, company expects Q1 revenue of $370 million to $420 million, gross margin of 0 percent to 2 percent

* SunPower Corp sees Q1 non GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million to $20 million and megawatts deployed in range of 150 mw to 180 mw

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $459.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: