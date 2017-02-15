Feb 15 Cimarex Energy Co
* Cimarex updates 2017 capital plans; gives production and
expense guidance
* Announced projected 2017 exploration and development
capital of $1.1 - 1.2 billion
* An additional $60 million is earmarked for midstream and
other infrastructure for 2017
* For 2017, total company production is projected to average
1.06 - 1.11 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE) per day
* Q4 2017 oil production is projected to increase 30-35
percent over Q4 2016 levels
* Q1 2017 output is expected to average 1.01 - 1.05 BCFE per
day
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: