Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $6.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.74 billion
* Kraft Heinz Co - Now expects its multi-year integration
program to deliver $1.7 billion in cumulative, pre-tax savings
by end of 2017
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 Canada net sales were $617 million,
down 2.4 percent versus net sales for year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co - Multi-year integration program now
forecast to result in $2.0 billion of pre-tax costs, up from
$1.9 billion previously
* Qtrly organic net sales increased 1.6 percent versus
year-ago period
* Kraft Heinz Co says Q4 europe net sales were $600 million,
down 13.3 percent versus net sales for year-ago period
