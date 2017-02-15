Feb 15 Life Storage Inc

* Life Storage, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.31

* Q4 FFO per share $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.50 to $5.60

* Life Storage Inc - Increased same store revenue by 4.0% in quarter

* Life Storage Inc qtrly same store NOI increased 3.7% over Q4 of 2015

* "Grew same store average occupancy for quarter by 50 basis points to 90.9% compared to same period in 2015"

* Life Storage Inc sees Q1 revenue 3.00 - 4.00%

* Life Storage Inc - Company plans to complete $30 - $35 million of expansions in 2017.

* Life Storage Inc sees Q1 net operating income 3.00 - 4.00%

* Life Storage Inc sees FY revenue 3.00 - 4.00%

* "Houston market is expected to comprise approximately 8.5% of 2017 forecasted NOI of company's wholly owned stores"

* Life Storage Inc sees FY net operating income 2.75 - 3.75%

* Life Storage Inc - Expects that during 2017, it will incur dilution to extent of $0.01 to $0.03 per share in FFO due to acquisitions

* Life Storage Inc sees Q1 FFO per share $1.24 - $1.28

* Life Storage Inc sees FY 2017 ffo per share $5.50 - $5.60

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $536.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $127.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S