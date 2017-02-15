Feb 15 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides fiscal year 2017 outlook and guidance

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.54

* Q4 loss per share $1.64

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 guidance of $1.72 net income per diluted share and $2.09 adjusted net income per diluted share

* Molina Healthcare says poor performance of marketplace program was very detrimental to financial performance for both quarter and year ended Dec 31, 2016