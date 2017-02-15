Feb 15 Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina Healthcare reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016
results and provides fiscal year 2017 outlook and guidance
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.54
* Q4 loss per share $1.64
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance of $1.72 net income per diluted share and
$2.09 adjusted net income per diluted share
* Molina Healthcare says poor performance of marketplace
program was very detrimental to financial performance for both
quarter and year ended Dec 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: