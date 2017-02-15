BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Feb 15 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $50 million bought deal financing
* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Offering on a bought deal basis, 4.37 million units at a price of $11.45 per unit
* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay approximately us$9.0 million of outstanding mortgage debt
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results