Feb 15 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $50 million bought deal financing

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Offering on a bought deal basis, 4.37 million units at a price of $11.45 per unit

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay approximately us$9.0 million of outstanding mortgage debt