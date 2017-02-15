Feb 15 Q2 Holdings Inc
* Q2 Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year
2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $42.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.2 million
* Sees Q1 total revenue of $44.0 million to $44.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 total revenue of $191.5 million to $193.5
million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of breakeven to
positive $300 thousand
* FY2017 revenue view $191.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 Holdings Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of positive $5.3
million to positive $6.7 million
