* Marriott International reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Marriott - North American comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 1.1 percent in 2016 q4

* Marriott says expect to return $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in 2017

* Marriott - worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 0.8 percent in Q4

* Marriott sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Marriott - for Q1, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America and worldwide

* Marriott says qtrly total revenues $5,456 million versus. $3,706 million last year

* Marriott sees full year 2017 earnings per share $3.79 to $3.97

* Marriott sees Q1 2017 total fee revenue $740 million to $750 million

* Marriott sees full year 2017 total fee revenue $3,175 million to $3,245 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marriott - in 2017, we anticipate growing our rooms distribution by 6 percent

* Marriott - expect that our worldwide systemwide comparable constant dollar revpar for combined portfolio will increase 1/2 to 2 1/2 percent for 2017

* Q4 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S