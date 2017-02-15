Feb 15 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott International reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Marriott - North American comparable systemwide constant
dollar revpar rose 1.1 percent in 2016 q4
* Marriott says expect to return $1.5 billion to $2.0
billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in
2017
* Marriott - worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar
revpar rose 0.8 percent in Q4
* Marriott sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* Marriott - for Q1, expects comparable systemwide revpar on
a constant dollar basis for combined co will increase 1 to 3
percent in North America and worldwide
* Marriott says qtrly total revenues $5,456 million versus.
$3,706 million last year
* Marriott sees full year 2017 earnings per share $3.79 to
$3.97
* Marriott sees Q1 2017 total fee revenue $740 million to
$750 million
* Marriott sees full year 2017 total fee revenue $3,175
million to $3,245 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Marriott - in 2017, we anticipate growing our rooms
distribution by 6 percent
* Marriott - expect that our worldwide systemwide comparable
constant dollar revpar for combined portfolio will increase 1/2
to 2 1/2 percent for 2017
* Q4 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: