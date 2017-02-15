Feb 15 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons Inc reports fourth-quarter and full year
results
* Andersons Inc - reported Q4 2016 net income attributable
to andersons of $10.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share
* Andersons Inc says has begun to see signs of improvement
in fertilizer orders and price stability in early weeks of 2017
* Andersons Inc - qtrly sales and merchandising revenues
$1.11 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Andersons Inc - company has begun to see signs of
improvement in fertilizer orders and price stability in early
weeks of 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: