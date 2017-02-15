Feb 15 Gear Energy Ltd
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 operating results
* Gear Energy Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly average daily volume 647,000 versus 157,000
* Gear Energy Ltd - approximately nine more wells are
planned to be drilled in Q1
* Gear Energy Ltd - total of 37 net wells are planned for
full year 2017
* Gear energy Ltd - full $45 million development capital
program is forecast to be funded solely through generated cash
flow from operations for 2017
* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly operating production total 6,203
boe/d versus 5,015 boe/d
