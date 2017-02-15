Feb 15 Gear Energy Ltd

* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results

* Gear Energy Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly average daily volume 647,000 versus 157,000

* Gear Energy Ltd - approximately nine more wells are planned to be drilled in Q1

* Gear Energy Ltd - total of 37 net wells are planned for full year 2017

* Gear energy Ltd - full $45 million development capital program is forecast to be funded solely through generated cash flow from operations for 2017

* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly operating production total 6,203 boe/d versus 5,015 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: