Feb 15 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* IFF reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 results
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - expects growth
rates in 2017 to accelerate versus prior year
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - announces
multi-year productivity program to selectively invest & deliver
long-term targets in 2018
* International Flavors & Fragrances sees savings from
productivity program to reach an annual run-rate of between $40
million and $45 million by end of 2019
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - qtrly earnings
per share $1.00
* Sees FY 2017 sales up between 7.5 pct - 8.5 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* International Flavors & Fragrances - productivity program
expected to result in cumulative, pre-tax charge of $35 million
- $40 million in 2017 and 2018
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share up between 6.5 pct - 7.5
pct
* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - expect to take
approximately $10 million of the pre-tax charge in Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly net sales $762.6 million versus $715.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $751.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share up between 4.0
pct - 5.0 pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $3.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
