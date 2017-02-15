Feb 15 CF Industries Holdings Inc
* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter net
loss of $320 million and EBITDA loss of $135 million; adjusted
net loss of $90 million and adjusted EBITDA of $133 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.39
* Q4 loss per share $1.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $908.6 million
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says shipments of UAN in Q4
exceeded two million tons
* New capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be in
range of approximately $400 to $450 million
* CF Industries -Expects to receive tax refunds of about
$800 million due to carryback of certain federal and state tax
losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods
* Expects North American demand for nitrogen in 2017 to be
relatively unchanged compared to 2016
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says cash refunds related to
tax loss carryback are expected to be received in Q3 of 2017
* In quarter, "exports of UAN and ammonia were significantly
higher year-over-year"
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says during Q4 of 2016, company
recognized an impairment charge of $134 million relating to its
investment in plnl
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says global nitrogen prices
rose during Q4 of 2016. U.S. prices also increased, but remained
below international parity
* In united states, for 2017 co forecasts 89.5 million acres
of corn planted and fewer than 50 million acres of wheat planted
* Excess global nitrogen supply pressured Q4 results
* CF Industries Holdings - About 7 million nutrient tons of
imported nitrogen will be required to meet North American
agricultural, industrial demand for FY 2017
* CF Industries Holdings - Q4 2016 results include realized
loss on natural gas hedges of $5 million versus a realized loss
on natural gas hedges of $30 million
* CF Industries Holdings - In Q3 2017, expects tax refunds
of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal, state
tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods
