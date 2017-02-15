Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Sun Life Financial Inc - qtrly operating EPS $1.19
* Qtrly reported EPS $1.18
* Sun Life Financial Inc - global assets under management of
$903 billion at quarter-end compared to $891 billion as at
December 31, 2015
* Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly underlying eps $0.91
* Quarterly operating roe 14.9 pct
* Says quarterly underlying roe 11.4 pct
* Global assets under management of $903 billion at quarter
end compared to $891 billion as at Dec 31, 2015
* Says common share dividend declared of $0.42 per share for
quarter
* All figures in c$
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: